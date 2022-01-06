Donny Osmond makes Drew Barrymore emotional during his Thursday appearance on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

The singer warmed the TV host’s heart when he complimented her strength and “magical” talk show.

“You have something magical here. The feeling is amazing. You’re gonna take over television,” Osmond told Barrymore.

Barrymore replied, “You have no idea how much your approval means to me,” nearly choking up.

The former teen idol sat down with Barrymore for a conversation about “the dark years,” 1979-1989, of his career and how his wife, Debbie Osmond, was the brightest light for him during that difficult time.

From a professional point of view, he explained that the decade was dark because he had lost his career.

“From a personal point of view, I couldn’t have been happier because I got married in ’78,” he gushed. “I finally found the love of my life. I could spend the rest of the show just talking about how she saved me.

“It took me about 10 years before things started kicking back in again ’cause that’s when ‘Soldier Of Love’ hit in ’89. But I had tried Broadway in a show called Little Johnny Jones. And we opened and closed the same night — that hurts!”

Osmond was faced with more challenges after that.

“I couldn’t get a record deal. I couldn’t even get arrested”, he joked. “I mean, it was, I couldn’t do anything. It was, everything was gone.”

The “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” singer told Barrymore that despite his fans abandoning him, he knew he needed to “lean into” his wife, Debbie Osmond, rather than turn against her.

“Because of what state I was in prior to getting married to her. There was a concert that I did in Hawaii and the place was packed,” he said. “Thousands and thousands of people screaming. I went back to our condo, we had a condo there at the time, and I found a little corner in that condo.

“I rolled myself up into a ball and started crying my eyes out uncontrollably. My brother, Jay, walks in and he sees me. He said, ‘Donny, what’s wrong?’ I said, ‘Jay, I’m lonely. I’m just lonely.’ He said, ‘Donny, 20,000 girls were just screaming your name. How could you be lonely?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, but I’m lonely.'”

Osmond credits his wife for pulling him out of the darkness. In return, she is priority number one.

“I was in such a desperate place that Debbie pulled me out of it,” he said. “Whenever I make a decision in my life, the first thing I think about is her. How does it affect her? And the second thing I think about is how does it affect my children? The third, now, is how does it affect my grandchildren. And then I’m fourth.

“If all four of those are a green light, then I’ll do it. I think that is what’s really helped this 43-year marriage is that she comes first. But I love what I do.”

