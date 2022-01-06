Jimmy Fallon is planning on getting in shape this year, and Cate Blanchett is holding him to it.

On Wednesday, the “Nightmare Alley” and “Don’t Look Up” star appeared virtually on “The Tonight Show” and was asked about New Year’s resolutions.

“I was a big believer in New Year’s resolutions,” Blanchett says. “But during the lockdown, I decided to clean my office and I found this document. And I thought, ‘This is really cool. It’s New Year’s resolutions from 2008.'”

She continued, “About 25, 26 beautifully handwritten resolutions. And I read through them, and I hadn’t kept one of them.”

Examples of her resolutions included learning to drive slower, be kinder and be more patient.

“I haven’t done any of it,” she laughed, before asking Fallon if he has any resolutions for 2022.

“I think I’m going to get into shape,” he said, laughing, “I’m really going to get jacked.”

That prompted Blanchett to ask him to do a workout move right there on the show, with her joining in remotely.

“I’m planking with Cate Blanchett!” Fallon said as he got down on the ground to do the workout.