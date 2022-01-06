Oh goodness, Adele has a new music video on the way.

Adele announced on Thursday that her official music video for “Oh My God” will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The 15-time Grammy winner shared a 15-second teaser for the song.

READ MORE: Travis Barker Goes Hard With Drum Cover Of Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’

“Rested and Re-Set!” Adele captioned the post. “Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it

“Oh My God” is the fourth single from Adele’s chart-dominating fourth studio album, 30. The song, which incorporates more R&B and dance-pop elements than most of the album’s other tracks, charted top 5 in more than five countries, including the U.K. and U.S.