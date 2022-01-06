Click to share this via email

Jessica Simpson didn’t have the easiest third pregnancy.

The star opened up about her daughter Birdie Mae Johnson’s birth via C-section on March 19, 2019, telling Bloomberg Businessweek how she was put on a breathing machine in hospital as she battled bronchitis.

“Her oxygen levels were dropping. I couldn’t breathe,” Simpson told the publication. “I was 260 pounds. She was a very big baby. We were like, ‘Just take her out.'”

Simpson had been speaking to the publication about the not so ideal situation she was in when she took back control of her $1 billion fashion empire, which she’d launched in 2015.

They’d previously cut a deal with Sequential Brands Group Inc., who said they’d intended to expand the line into a “$2 billion to $3 billion operation,” but that didn’t happen.

Simpson explained how her hospitalization with Birdie marked the beginning of a two-year battle to get her namesake brand, of which her mom Tina is president, back.

“We’ll borrow against our homes,” Simpson said she insisted at the time, adding: “Even if I have to go live in a little, tiny place in Ireland, I will.”

Simpson previously wrote about her hospital ordeal in her 2020 memoir Open Book.

“This was kind of the pregnancy from hell,” she shared, according to E! News. “When I wasn’t being hospitalized for bronchitis… I was breaking a toilet seat leaning back.”

Despite the challenges, the star insisted: “I have fallen more in love with my family watching them love our Birdie. She came at just the right time for us.”

Simpson posted at the time in 2019:

Simpson and husband Eric Johnson also share daughter Maxwell, 9, and son Ace, 8.