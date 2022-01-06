Paris Jackson is super ambitious.

Jackson, 23, recently shared her interest in portraying a superhero or supervillain. The “Sex Appeal” and “American Horror Story” actress, daughter of Michael Jackson, still has family outings to watch new movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I want to be a superhero or a supervillain,” Jackson told Variety. “I grew up reading the comics with my brothers. Every time a new Marvel film comes out, we go as a family to watch it… they haven’t let anyone down since 2009.”

Jackson named Deadpool, Iron Man and Wolverine as her favourite comic book characters. Canadian Ryan Reynolds portrays Deadpool. Robert Downey Jr. and Hugh Jackman played Iron Man and Wolverine, respectively, before seemingly retiring the characters.

Jackson also dished on her preferences between Marvel, home of Spider-Man and Captain America, and DC Comics, the company behind Batman and Superman.

“I don’t think it’s either one or the other,” she said. “I just think that they’re different. I don’t think one is like necessarily better than the other. Marvel is what I grew up on. It’s like comparing The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. They’re very different.”