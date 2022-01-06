Denzel Washington is finally responding to a famous “Grey’s Anatomy” anecdote from Ellen Pompeo.

In season 12 of the show, the legendary actor guest-directed the episode “The Sound of Silence”. Pompeo claimed on her podcast “Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo” that the director wasn’t happy with her attempt at improvising a line.

In an interview with Variety, Washington revealed he doesn’t remember the incident.

“No, no,” he said when asked if he remembered that day. Then, reportedly with a slight grin, he added, “But it’s all good.”

Recounting the incident, the actress explained that it was a clash of creative visions.

“I was like, ‘Look at me when you apologize. Look at me,'” she recalled yelling at an actor during the scene. “And that wasn’t in the dialogue. And Denzel went ham on my a**. He was like, ‘I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do.'”

“I was like, ‘Listen, motherf**ker, this is my show,'” Pompeo continued. “This is my set. Who are you telling?”

Despite the conflict between the two, the rest of the filming went smoothly.

“So, we didn’t get through it without a fight, but that’s actors for you,” said Pompeo. “Passionate and fiery and that’s where you get the magic, and that’s where you get the good stuff. So, it was an amazing experience, it really was.”