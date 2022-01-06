Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata have announced they are going to welcome their first child together this year.

Cage, 57, and Shibata, 27, are expecting a baby as first reported by People. The little one will be the Oscar-winning Best Actor’s third child. Cage shares sons Weston Cage, 31, with ex-partner Christina Fulton, and Kal-El Cage, 16, with Alice Kim.

“The parents-to-be are elated!” his rep told People. The news was also confirmed to ET Canada.

The couple wed in March 2021 in a small Las Vegas ceremony. It was the fifth trip down the aisle after tying the knot with girlfriend Riko Shibata.

In a statement about the nuptials shared with ET Canada at the time, Cage said, “It’s true, and we are very happy.” The date was chosen to honour the birthday of the groom’s late father, August Coppola.

Meanwhile, Cage had a great outing earlier this year in the award-winning drama movie, “Pig”. He is scheduled to star in at least four movies in 2022: “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”, “The Retirement Plan”, “The Old Way” and “Butcher’s Crossing”.

