Shawn Mendes is spending his new year enjoying the sun.

The singer showed off his bod at a Miami beach on Jan. 5 as he hung out with some friends.

Shawn Mendes – Photo: MEGA

Shawn Mendes – Photo: Backgrid — Backgrid

The singer shared his day in the sun with his Instagram followers with a short video.

Shawn Mendes – Photo: Instagram/@shawnmendes

He looked contemplative as he wordlessly stared up at the camera and enjoyed the nice weather.

Prior to making the trip to the beach, he had a rigorous workout with his trainer Josh Adamson.

Shawn Mendes – Photo: Instagram/@aussie_fit

“💪🏻We’re on a mission💪🏻”, Adamson wrote on an image of Mendes doing push-ups.

The singer is coming fresh off of a break-up with Camila Cabello and recently announced he’s on a social media break.

“I’m a having a little bit of a hard time at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it,” Shawn said of his decision to back away from social media.