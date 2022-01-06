Shawn Mendes is spending his new year enjoying the sun.
The singer showed off his bod at a Miami beach on Jan. 5 as he hung out with some friends.
The singer shared his day in the sun with his Instagram followers with a short video.
He looked contemplative as he wordlessly stared up at the camera and enjoyed the nice weather.
Prior to making the trip to the beach, he had a rigorous workout with his trainer Josh Adamson.
“💪🏻We’re on a mission💪🏻”, Adamson wrote on an image of Mendes doing push-ups.
The singer is coming fresh off of a break-up with Camila Cabello and recently announced he’s on a social media break.
“I’m a having a little bit of a hard time at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it,” Shawn said of his decision to back away from social media.