Kate Hudson has a doozy of a dating story.

The “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” star took to Instagram where she was asked to share an embarrassing date.

“My most embarrassing date—I wasn’t embarrassed,” she said. “I just went from one date to another date in the same date. So, I showed up with one date and I left with another date.”

“You told me you had a ‘family emergency’,” Dave Bautista teased in the comments.

In reference to her rom-com character, another person chimed in, “This look is giving very Andie Anderson and I love it.”

The question came as part of Hudson’s King St. Vodka’s new series “Truth or Drink” which is sure to bring many more great stories from the star.