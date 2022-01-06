Leonardo DiCaprio is adding a new title to his list of honours – tree.

Scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew are honouring the actor for his conservation efforts by naming a new tree after him, according to the BBC.

The “Uvariopsis dicaprio” tree is the first new tree named in 2022. The tropical evergreen plant is only found in small pockets in the Cameroon rainforest and is critically endangered.

“We think he was crucial in helping to stop the logging of the Ebo Forest,” said Dr Martin Cheek of Kew.

The forest is one of the largest relatively untouched rainforests in Central Africa and is home to a variety of unique flora and fauna, as well as threatened populations of animals.

International experts penned an open letter to the government when they heard the news the forest would be opened for logging and DiCaprio raised awareness of the issue in a social media campaign.

The government halted its plans to open the forest for logging, but the forest isn’t safe yet as it has not been declared a national park.

“This could just be a stay of execution,” Dr Cheek added.

“There are still thousands of plant species and maybe millions of fungal species out there that we don’t know about,” he added. “This natural habitat that they’re growing in – especially forests, but other habitats too, is increasingly and more rapidly being destroyed by us humans without knowing what’s there.”