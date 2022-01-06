Can Kelly Clarkson and Cheryl Burke take the heat? Gordon Ramsay is certainly putting them to the test on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Ahead of the premiere of Ramsay’s latest cooking competition “Next Level Chef”, he challenged Clarkson and Burke to prepare shrimp scampi in only five minutes.

Ramsay attempted to guide the women through the steps but in typical Ramsay fashion there was lots of yelling and filtered swearing. At one point Clarkson leaned across to Ramsay’s station to take a swig from the bottle of white wine.

“You ladies are a nightmare,” Ramsay screamed.

While the celebrity chef made a beautiful dish, Clarkson and Burke managed to get the food everywhere.

“You actually scared the s**t out of me,” Clarkson told Ramsay. “I’m going to need lots of wine.”