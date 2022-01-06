Former Subway spokesperson Jared Fogle has released his first message from jail where he is serving time for child pornography charges.

In a letter from Fogle obtained by The New York Post, he admitted, “I really royally screwed up to wind up where I am.”

“I was selfish and entitled,” he wrote.

READ MORE: Jared Fogle’s Ex-Wife Was In The Dark Until FBI Raid

Fogle went on to explain that he is not taking “culinary arts” classes and that due to the pandemic the programmes at the prison are limited. He is however working out a lot.

He never apologizes to his victims but calls his actions “stupid mistakes” which he hopes to learn from.

Ending the letter, Fogle says he was inspired by a part in “The Shawshank Redemption”.

“Something like, ‘You can either get busy living or get busy dying’ when you are sent to prison. I’ve done everything I can to get busy living and make the most of this unwanted experience,” he said.

READ MORE: Jared Fogle Appeals Prison Sentence: Based On Fantasies, Not Acts, Argues Attorney

Fogle is serving 15 years and eight months at the Federal Correctional Institution (F.C.I.) in Englewood, Colorado. He must serve at least 85 per cent of his sentence before the possibility of being released which falls on March 24, 2029. He will then have to register as a sex offender.