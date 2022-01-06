Click to share this via email

James Corden is feeling “fine” after testing positive for COVID-19.

The “Late, Late Show” host shared with his Instagram followers on Thursday that he tested positive.

“I am fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine,” he wrote.

His late-night show will be “off the air for the next few days.”

The Twitter account for “The Late Late Show” shared the same message.

Jared Leto and comedian Nick Thune were scheduled to be guests.

Corden isn’t the only late-night talk show host to recently contract the virus. Jimmy Fallon was positive over the Christmas break and Seth Meyers returned to the air on Monday only to cancel the remaining week’s shows after a positive test.