Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Rachel Bilson is walking down “The O.C.” memory lane.

Despite the hit teen drama wrapping almost 15 years, Bilson is recounting an exchange with Justin Bieber over her show.

Bilson shared a screenshot from one of Bieber’s old Instagram posts of a sunset which he captioned, “Was in the O.C. lookin for Seth and Summer. Turns out it was all a bunch of bs.”

READ MORE: Rachel Bilson Says She Was Asked To Star In ‘The Hills’ Revival Before The Show Cast Mischa Barton

Bieber then replied with a number of smiley faces.

Instagram Stories. Photo: @rachelbilson/Instagram

Bilson further continued to spark “O.C.” excitement when asked by a fan which was her favourite episode.

“I’d probably go with ‘rainy day women’ with the Spider-Man kiss” she responded.

READ MORE: Rachel Bilson Recalls Feeling ‘Tension’ With Samaire Armstrong Over ‘The O.C.’ Co-Star Adam Brody