A new look at Anna Nicole Smith’s life and death is coming to Netflix.

Director Ursula Macfarlane is behind the project that will feature never-seen-before footage of the star.

“I approached Anna Nicole’s story as an epic mystery tale. How did someone with so much charisma and jaw-dropping beauty, with the world at her feet, fall so far, so quickly?” Macfarlane said in a statement via Netflix.

“Now feels like the right time to re-examine the life of yet another beautiful young woman whose life has been picked over and ultimately destroyed by our culture. I am thrilled to work with Netflix and Propagate to make a moving, unflinching and sensitive portrayal of one of the most misunderstood women of our time.”

Smith found fame as Playboy‘s Playmate of the Year in 1993 and as a Guess model. She then turned to acting and her own reality show “The Anna Nicole Show”.

The beauty made headlines for her marriage to oil tycoon Howard Marshall II, 89, her substance abuse and the death of her first child, Daniel, in 2006. Smith died in 2007 from an accidental prescription drug overdose.