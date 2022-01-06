Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Star Trek: Picard” is dealing with a large COVID-19 outbreak on set.

According to THR, over 50 crew members have tested positive since Paramount+ postponed production on Jan. 3. It was supposed to be the first day back since Christmas break.

READ MORE: William Shatner Claps Back After ‘Star Trek’ Co-Star George Takei Calls Him A ‘Guinea Pig’ Following Blue Origin Flight

The show does operate on the bigger side with a crew of over 450.

The virus has “impacted multiple zones, including cast in zone A” on the Sir Patrick Stewart-led series. Although production is expected to start up again early next week already.

READ MORE: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Debuts New Trailer For Season 4 At New York Comic Con

Numerous shows have had to postpone production due to the Omicron surge including “The Late Late Show With James Corden“, “NCIS” and “Grey’s Anatomy”.