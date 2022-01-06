Click to share this via email

Gordon Ramsay didn’t hold back when asked about his daughter Megan’s boyfriend.

The unfiltered celebrity chef stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” where he unsurprisingly admitted that he is no-nonsense when it comes to meeting his daughter’s boyfriends.

Ramsay is dad to Megan, 23, HollyAnna, 21, and Matilda “Tilly”, 20.

After watching a video of someone impersonating him meeting the men, Gordon admitted he is “so naughty sometimes” when it comes to teasing the boys.

“I just want the girls to be looked after, and for them to look after each other,” he said. “You’re always anxious about that.”

He even dished on Megan’s boyfriend Byron.

“He was okay to begin with,” Ramsay said. “A bit wet. A little bit sort of… you want a man to date your daughter and he was just, a little bit pathetic.”

“I want to kill the little f**ker, I kid you not,” he continued as Clarkson laughed.

Ramsay then shared a story about how he taunted Byron when he got his phone number and called him while he was on a date with Megan.

“I said, ‘Bryron, it’s me. Not your future father in law, you little f**k!’ ” he said.

Clarkson questioned how mad Megan was.

“Megan bent over and pushed [the button] and cut me off, which was so rude!” Ramsay said. “I was just in the middle of having a proper chat!”

Ultimately, Gordon just wants what is best for his daughters but hopes they wait “just a little longer.”

He is also father to sons Jack, 22, and Oscar, 2.