The Dawn is here.

The Weeknd’s newest album Dawn FM dropped on Jan. 7.



Ahead of the release, he hosted a live stream experience “103.5 Fawn FM” exclusively on Twitch and the Amazon Music App.









“The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time,” The Weeknd explained.

Earlier in the week, the Canadian artist teased a new “sonic experience” with a trailer and an aged version of himself.

Jim Carrey, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and Oneohtrix Point Never all feature on the album.

The Weeknd thanked Carrey on Twitter for being part of the project which the actor called “deep and elegant.”