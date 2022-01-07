Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Rooney Mara is reportedly set to star as Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming biopic.

According to Variety, the upcoming flick is in the works at Apple, with Mara producing and Michael Mitnick, who wrote the screenplay for “The Giver”, penning the script.

“Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino is also on board.

READ MORE: Joaquin Phoenix And Rooney Mara Urge People To Adopt Turkeys, Not Eat Them, For Thanksgiving

Plot details for the storyline are being kept under wraps.

Hollywood legend Hepburn, who was known for her performances in beloved films like “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, “My Fair Lady”, “Wait Until Dark”, “Charade” and “Sabrina”, passed away on January 20, 1993 at age 63 after a battle with appendiceal cancer.

Mara most recently starred in Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” alongside Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette and Willem Dafoe.

READ MORE: Audrey Hepburn Turned Down The Role Of Anne Frank Even After Her Father Asked

She’s previously been nominated for Academy Awards for her roles in 2011’s “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” and 2015’s “Carol”.

The movie news comes after it was revealed back in April that a TV series set to delve into the life of Hepburn was in the works.

Variety reported at the time that the series would be written by “The Good Wife” writer Jennifer Hoyt and would be based on a treatment written by the late actress’ son Luca Dotti and Italian journalist Luigi Spinola.