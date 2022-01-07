Elle Fanning’s secret is out.

It’s been rumoured the actress has started a secret TikTok for a while now. On Thursday’s “Tonight Show”, host Jimmy Fallon asked her outright.

The host mentioned the not-so-catchy username of @user6754189318472, with Fanning sharing the account’s first video back in October 2020 showing her wearing her necklace on her teeth like a grill. She’s since shared a bunch of random videos.

Fans immediately recognized her from the clips despite her not confirming it was her up until now.

Fallon joked, “Clearly you’re doing this for the followers, ’cause it’s so catchy and easy to remember,” with Fanning laughing: “I know it’s so easy to memorize!”

She said of the default username, “I think, in the first lockdown,… right when everything started, TikTok exploded and I was with my friend and he’s like, ‘You should make one, let’s see what happens, just do it don’t put a profile picture, don’t change the name.’

“I post when I want, but it’s silly. It’s like a little secret… not so secret, I guess, now. Thanks!”

Fanning also spoke about her new series “The Great”, discussing her pregnant character Catherine’s party trick of doing the backbend.

“I was serving macaroons on my pregnant tummy,” she laughed as Fallon showed viewers a behind-the-scenes photo Fanning had shared on Instagram.

She kicked off the interview by sharing how she was supposed to go to her sister Dakota Fanning’s house on New Year’s Eve to see in 2022 with a fast-food potluck. However, it didn’t happen due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.