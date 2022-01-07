Andrew Garfield still feels the love for Spider-Man.

In a new interview with Variety, the actor was asked about his surprise appearance alongside fellow former Spider-Man Tobey Maguire in the new entry “No Way Home”, starring Tom Holland.

Asked if he would be interested in returning to the role once again after the success of “No Way Home”, Garfield said, “I mean, yes, [I would be] definitely open to something if it felt right.”

READ MORE: Andrew Garfield Gushes Over Tom Holland As He Answers The Web’s Most Searched Questions

As for his appearance in the latest Marvel blockbuster, the actor said, “We were shooting for two weeks, Tobey and I, but I think we managed to achieve something that is not just showing up and going, ‘Hi! Bye!'”

The actor also explained why he has such fondness for the superhero.

“Peter [Parker] and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many,” he said.

“He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.” READ MORE: Tom Holland Has A Spider-Man Actor Group Chat With Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield

Garfield played Spider-Man in 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man”, along with its 2014 sequel, before the franchise was one again rebooted with Tom Holland.

But Garfield’s reboot left the plot dangling, as his second film ended with Peter Parker’s girlfriend Gwen Stacy, played by Emma Stone, dead.

“There was so many unanswered questions for my Peter, where we left it. I got to step back in and get some healing for him,” Garfield said of what convinced him to come back for “No Way Home”.

“My Spider-Man got to save his younger brother’s romantic relationship, potentially. And to heal the most traumatic moment of his own life through doing it for his younger brother,” he said. “Making sure that he didn’t have the same fate, there’s something cosmically beautiful about that. It meant getting a second chance at saving Gwen.”