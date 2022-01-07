Ireland Baldwin spoke out about her horrific battle with anxiety in a candid new Instagram post.

The 26-year-old told her 685,000 followers how she lives in constant fear of “dying from a heart attack,” sharing how she’d ordered a blood pressure monitor to accurately read her heart rate and blood pressure to put her mind at ease.

Baldwin explained how the condition is known as cardiophobia.

READ MORE: Ireland Baldwin Posts Supportive Message About Father Alec Baldwin: ‘I Know My Dad, You Simply Don’t’

The star’s lengthy post included, “The heart palpitations and chest pain brought on by your typical anxiety attack convinces me that I am a 26-year-old with an underlying heart condition that I don’t have. I do not take medication. I don’t believe in it but I understand some people need their medications.

“My anxiety has gotten SO BAD in the past that I have called ambulances and have had hospital visits where paramedics and doctors assure me my heart is OK.

“I know it may seem silly to you, but this little machine has brought me the utmost comfort. I just want anyone who suffers from their own anxieties to know that I am here and you are not alone. It can be so embarrassing and isolating at times.”

READ MORE: Ireland Baldwin Slams Candace Owens For ‘Hateful’ Comments On ‘Rust’ Shooting Accident

Baldwin, who speaks openly about her mental health, also told fans how her anxiety could stem from anything from airplanes to food and has made her “miss out a lot in this life.”

However, she insisted she wanted things to be different in 2022.

Baldwin concluded her post, “Don’t let people make you feel guilty for having to take a walk or take some space or stay home because you’re not feeling good. Surround yourself with people who understand or at least try to. And if you’re feeling anxious right now… deep breaths. You’re going to be ok. :)”