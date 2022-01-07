Looks aren’t everything to Kristin Davis.

The 56-year-old “And Just Like That…” star spoke with New Beauty about the difficulties of aging in the public eye on television and in the paparazzi.

“I can only speak for myself, but it can also be extremely stressful to be aging and to be compared to your much, much, much younger self,” she said.

“If I was from a regular life, I would feel fine; I would feel great!” Davis continued. “I’m healthy, I’m strong, I’ve got this little three-year-old son, and I carry him around and it’s all good — but, no, I’m on television, where every bit of my physical being is analyzed. That part was always very stressful and difficult for me, because, as much as I can look back on my life and think, Oh, I looked great then, you never think that at the time. I guess no one does.”

Davis also said that the paparazzi snapping photos from the set of “And Just Like That…” in New York was also difficult for her.

“I have days where I literally want to put my face in a bowl of ice like Joan Crawford,” she explained. “If we are on location, we are photographed from the time we get to work, all day long, for 14 hours straight. And it is a bizarre thing, because that’s not my actual job and no one on the planet is going to look good for that long. You can’t sit still in the good light for 14 hours for the paparazzi!”

Of course, Davis added that she wishes aging and looks wouldn’t be a factor at all for her.

“I like to think there’s more to life than how we look, but it’s unavoidable in our culture that, as you age — especially as a woman — that how you look is a lot,” she said. “It’s a whole, bigger cultural conversation we need to have, but, right now, it’s hard.”