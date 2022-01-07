Jillian Michaels is speaking out against gossip.

On Thursday, the former “Biggest Loser” coach posted a video on Instagram responding to claims by her ex Jackie Warner that she “used to spit on people” at restaurants.

“We’d get thrown out of nice restaurants because she was screaming loud, cursing, and I couldn’t take it,” Warner claimed on the “Hot Takes & Deep Dives” podcast.

In her response video, Michaels said, “I can’t believe I’m actually making this video right now considering everything going on in the world that is actually worthy of people’s attention.”

Referring to a report on the allegations in Page Six, Michaels continued, “You lie, though, that you reached out to my people for comment, which is completely untrue because the comment would’ve been that your article is untrue. And I’m pretty sure if I had spit on many people in restaurants, or even one person for that matter, it would’ve already made your paper.

“I do believe you have a responsibility to tell the truth. You did not reach out to me. My rep did not not get back to you.”

The fitness trainer also said that the reason she was upset by the report was the fact that it could get back to her young children.

“Yes, my kids know that I don’t spit on people in restaurants, but it certainly isn’t fun for them if they have to go to school and one of their friends says, ‘I heard your mom spits on people in restaurants,'” she said, adding that the outlet should “have a modicum of decency.”

“Are you really that hard out for B.S. stories that you would lie to this degree and claim that you reached out to my reps before you printed this story?” Michaels asked. “You gotta do better, man. You’ve got to do better.”