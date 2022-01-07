A U.K. man has been arrested after allegedly sending death threats to Piers Morgan and his son.

The journalist confirmed the news on Twitter after the Sun reported that the troll was believed to have been arrested under the Malicious Communications Act.

Cowardly threats have consequences. 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/rdKxWUZrZb — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 6, 2022

According to the paper, the man in question sent Morgan messages saying he was “a marked man” and said it was a “promise” not “a threat” that he would be “getting killed.”

He also said calling the police or getting extra security “isn’t going to stop us getting to you.”

READ MORE: Piers Morgan Announces Departure From ITV

He also messaged Morgan’s 28-year-old son Spencer threatening that he would “get it” if his dad didn’t.

Morgan told the paper: “People think it’s perfectly OK to make death threats to public figures on social media but it’s not — there has to be a line drawn, especially when family members are targeted.

“That’s why I reported it and I am grateful to the Met Police and Greater Manchester Police for taking it so seriously,” confirming that the threats forced him to install a panic button by the side of his bed on police advice.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan To Host Weeknight Talk Show On ‘Fox News’ Spin-Off ‘Fox Nation’

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement, according to Sky News: “On Wednesday 17 February 2021, police received a report of malicious communications relating to messages sent on social media.

“Officers have spoken with the complainant in person.

“On 3 August a 43-year-old man was arrested in Manchester on suspicion of making threats to kill. He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

“The investigation remains ongoing.”