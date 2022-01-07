Maren Morris just dropped the music video for her latest single “Circles Around This Town”.

The country crooner sings about the struggle to make it big in the catchy track, with the music video starting with an old school infomercial clip telling Morris to go see what life would be like in Nashville.

In the vid Morris receives numerous signs in things like a bowl of cereal and on the back of a truck telling her to take a leap of faith and go for it.

She sings in the chorus, “I drove circles around this town / Tryin’ to write circles around this town. Tryin’ to say somethin’ with meaning / Somethin’ worth singing about.”

READ MORE: New Music Friday: The Weeknd, Halsey, Maren Morris & More!

My story in a song. 📓 “Circles Around This Town” single + video out now.https://t.co/fNv39rNziN pic.twitter.com/TaxkfS92qn — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 7, 2022

Morris croons, “Couple hundred songs, and the ones that finally worked / Was the one about a car and the one about a church,” referencing her 2016 debut track “My Church” and the followup song “80s Mercedes”.

READ MORE: Maren Morris Sings A Song For Stoners, Chats To Willie Nelson As She Guest Hosts ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

According to Vulture, Morris said in a press release that she recreated her teen bedroom for the music video.

She shares, “‘Circles Around This Town’ is my story, so I felt like I truly got to relive my journey from Texas to Nashville again.”