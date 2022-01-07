TikTok fame can lead to some seriously big paydays.

On Friday, Forbes published its list of the top-earning TikTok stars over the last year, with sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio coming out on top.

Altogether, the six biggest TikTok stars earned over $55 million, with most of their money coming from sponsored content with businesses like Amazon, Louis Vuitton, and more.

Far and away, the most successful TikToker is Charli D’Amelio, who earned an estimated $17.5 million, with a following of over 133 million people.

Her sister Dixie sits at a cool 57 million followers, and brought in approximated $10 million from sponsorship deals with Hollister, Hulu, and others.

Trailing the two sisters is Addison Rae, who has 86 million followers, and brought in a whopping $8.5 million, and has seen her star rise with her performance in the film “He’s All That”. She also signed a new deal with Netflix to star in more films for the streamer.

Bella Poarch, who came to prominence in August 2020 with a lip-sync video set to the song “M to B”, has 87 million followers and brought in $5 million this year.

Also with $5 million in earnings, “BFFs” podcast co-host Josh Richards has been on the rise, with over 26 million followers.

Finally, tying at $4.75 million each are TikTok stars Kris Collins and Avanni Gregg.