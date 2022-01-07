Click to share this via email

“Wheel of Fortune” had everybody talking once again on Thursday.

The latest episode marked the show’s 47th anniversary, and contestant Shafi made sure he got everyone’s attention on social media.

The contestant had viewers in stitches with one incorrect answer in the “Song Lyrics” category.

The puzzle read: “TH_S _AND _AS MADE FOR YOU AND ME” with viewers correctly guessing it was “This land was made for you and me” from Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land”.

However, Shafi had other ideas and answered: “This band was made for you and me.”

See some of social media’s reaction below.

Nice win for Shafi on #WheelOfFortune tonight. Thought he'd do terrible after he missed that easy "This Land Was Made For You And Me" puzzle — Sunny Party (@sunnyparty01) January 7, 2022

"This BAND was made for you and me." 😊😊 I love it. #WheelOfFortune — ᗰเҡε🌙 (@8BallZen) January 7, 2022

🎵🎶 Sing it with me… “This band was made for you and me.” #WheelOfFortune 🎵🎶 — Chris Hofer (@PriusGuy2004) January 7, 2022

This band was made for you and me #WheelOfFortune — Broken Jar of Hot Wing Sauce (@BrokenHotSauce) January 7, 2022

This person on Wheel of Fortune really guessed "This Band Was Made For You And Me" — Benjamin Gunter (@BenjaminGunter9) January 7, 2022

I guess the joke's on us because "this band has made for you and me" Shafi is going to the final round. #wheeloffortune — Amanda 🇸🇪❄️⛄ (@AlltidAmanda) January 7, 2022

Despite the mishap, Shafi would win and walk away with an impressive $71,150, Yahoo! reported.