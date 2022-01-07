Will Smith is making light of an embarrassing moment caught on video.

The 53-year-old star of such films as “Independence Day” and “Ali” has been bringing fans along on his journey to get into the best shape of his life, which included a workout alongside members of the Miami Dolphins.

In a video he shared on Instagram, Smith is seen on his knees, stretching alongside some Dolphins players, when words appear superimposed atop the video.

“Training with the Miami Dolphins was going great until that morning coffee snuck up on me,” Smith wrote. “Wait for it … ”

At that moment, a loud fart can be heard as Smith loudly passes gas, resulting in everyone in the room breaking into raucous laughter.

“Sorry ’bout this. Sorry ’bout this… excuse me,” Smith said, jokingly adding, “You guys have showers in here?”

Smith continued to laugh off his flatulence when he wrote in the caption, “They said to relax ALL my muscles.”