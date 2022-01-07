The Boys are back in town.

On Friday, Prime Video debuted the first look at season 3 of the superhero series “The Boys”, revealing the show will return June 3.

The short teaser features Antony Starr’s Homelander and Erin Moriarty’s Starlight standing for a photoshoot, as ominous music rises.

Through his fake smile, Homelander appears to get angrier and angrier before letting his smile drop just as the teaser cuts to the show title.

“‘The Boys’ is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good,” the official description reads.

“Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, the Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super powerful.”

Along with Starr and Moriarty, the new season stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.