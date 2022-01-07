Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

As the world mourns the death of Sidney Poitier, the trailblazing actor is also being honoured by the nation of his parents’ birth.

Poitier, star of such Hollywood classics as “In the Heat of the Night” and “Look Who’s Coming to Dinner”, died Friday at age 94.

READ MORE: Acting Legend Sidney Poitier, First Black Man To Win Best Actor Oscar, Dies At Age 94

The Bahamas Prime Minister Hon. Philip Davis will be making a live address on Friday, Jan. 7.

Livestream coverage of the press conference can be seen in the video above, beginning at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET.