Ashley Graham has welcomed twin boys with husband Justin Ervin. She announced the happy news on Friday.

“Justin and I are so excited to announce our baby boys are here,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy.”

Graham also said she was now taking time to heal and spend time with her family.

Instagram

The 34-year-old model announced her pregnancy last July 13. “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” she captioned an Instagram photo taken by her husband. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

The producer also shared an image he took of his wife, writing: “Felt so nice, we had to do it twice. I’m proud of the amazing mother @ashleygraham is and will be – again! Love you. Love us! All of us…”

Last September, Graham revealed she was pregnant with twin boys.

Graham shared she was in the final stretches of her pregnancy on Jan. 2 on Instagram, noting that she was 40 weeks pregnant.

“Made it full term today (40 weeks!). due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday,” she wrote alongside pictures of her bare baby bump.

Graham and Ervin wed in 2010 and welcomed their first child — a son named Isaac — in January 2020. In February, Graham opened up to ET about motherhood amid the coronavirus pandemic and how she looked at the silver lining of spending more time with her son. “I got an extended maternity leave that I never thought I would get, so that was really the silver lining in all of it,” she said. “I had eight months straight with him, that me and Justin got to spend with him, so that was so beautiful.”

Last August, she talked to ET about how Isaac was preparing to be a big brother. Watch the video below for more.

MORE FROM ET:

Pregnant Ashley Graham Jokes Her Twins Are Having an ‘Extended Stay’

Ashley Graham Gets Candid About ‘Traumatic’ Postpartum Hair Loss

Ashley Graham Responds After Commenter Calls Out Her Stretch Marks