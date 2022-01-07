David Arquette clearly wasn’t aware that he and Drew Barrymore never dated in the early ’90s.

Arquette previously revealed he and Barrymore “used to date when we were very young kids. Well, not little kids,” during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” back in 2014.

However, Barrymore clearly saw their relationship in a different light, as she’s since denied they were ever romantically involved during an interview with Howard Stern.

Arquette was then asked by a caller on Thursday’s “WWHL” how he felt about Barrymore, whom he was snapped holding hands with at the 1991 “Bugsy” premiere, denying that they were ever a thing.

Clearly cringing, the actor laughed, “I guess we weren’t really dating. I thought we were!

“We were really young. Maybe I didn’t ask her to go with me or something.”

“Would it more friends with benefits?” Cohen then asked, as Arquette continued to squirm.

He replied, “I don’t know. I’ll just respect her way of describing the relationship. We were just friends, I guess!”

Arquette and Barrymore previously starred in 1999’s “Never Been Kissed” together, before they later both featured in the “Scream” movies.

Arquette went on to marry “Scream” co-star Courteney Cox from 1999-2013, before tying the knot with Christina McLarty in 2015.

Barrymore, on the other hand, was married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994-95, Tom Green from 2001-02 and Will Kopelman from 2012-2016.