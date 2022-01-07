Madonna has been enjoying some quality family time over the holidays.

The singer and her six kids – Lourdes, 25, Rocco, 21, David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, and twins Estere and Stella Ciccone, 9 – were pictured posing together with some yodellers as they had some time away in Gstaad in the Swiss Alps.

Madonna shared some Instagram Stories of the yodellers in action, also posting an array of sweet pics, alongside the caption: “Farewell Gstaad……….We will never forget your Mountains or your Moonshine! ❄️⛷🏔🌙 💙🥲”

The family was joined by Madonna’s boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and Lourdes’ beau Jonathan Puglia on the trip.

Kanye West’s rumoured new love interest Julia Fox was among those commenting on the family pic, writing: “Omg I absolutely love this family photo moment why do I have chills and am on the verge of tears now.”

Madonna’s latest post comes after she posed for a photo shoot while on the family vacation:

She also posted a 2021 montage to ring in the new year: