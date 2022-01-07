George Lopez had people worried on New Year’s Eve after walking off the stage sick during a comedy set.

Appearing on “The View” on Friday, Lopez gave the hosts a positive update on his condition and explaining what exactly happened that night.

“I was around some people that had tested positive … I didn’t test positive. In April, it’ll be 17 years since I had my kidney transplant from my ex-wife. I have no immunity against what is going on in the world,” he said. “I got on stage and I felt, you know, hot in the beginning and I was sweating. I started to kind of see flashes of like red. I thought, ‘I think I’m gonna pass out.’ I sat down and got right back up.”

Lopez continued, “I was really hot. I think my temperature was 102.9 [degrees Fahrenheit]. The paramedics did come and checked me out. I checked out okay. I was a little concerned. Upper respiratory for me and dehydration is a bad thing for me … I’m better now.”

Speaking to TMZ over the weekend, an attendee Lopez’s the show at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Wash. said that the comedian was between 30 and 45 minutes into his set when he began sweating and asked for water.

“You could tell something was wrong, but it was not clear what was wrong,” the eyewitness said.

After being handed a glass of water, Lopez apologized and stopped the show, walking off the stage.