Harry Vanderspeigle is back and he’s trying to make some new friends in season 2 of “Resident Alien”.

Syfy released the new trailer for the season on Jan. 7 and it’s jam-packed with sci-fi action.

Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle – Photo: James Dittiger/SYFY

Alan Tudyk plays the fish-out-of-water alien masquerading as Harry Vanderspeigle on Earth. He’s changed his plans from destroying all humans to co-existing with them, thanks to his friendship with Sara Tomko’s Asta Twelvetrees, but this season that may not be enough.

A talking octopus (Nathan Fillion) warns Vanderspeigle that his home planet is sending someone to finish the job for him and the local residents fear that Asta may not be enough of a reason for the alien to become Earth’s only hope for salvation.

The new season will be split in two parts with part 1 ending on March 16 and the second half being released in summer 2022, via TVLine.

Season 2 of “Resident Alien” comes out on Jan. 26 on Syfy.