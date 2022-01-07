Amy Schneider is continuing her winning streak on “Jeopardy!” in a big way.
On Friday’s episode, engineering manager brought in her 28th win with her total winnings reaching $1,019,001.
“It feels amazing, it feels strange,” Schneider said in a statement. “It’s not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name.”
READ MORE: ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Confuses Nickelback With Arcade Fire
She is the fourth person in the show’s history to earn over $1 million in a non-tournament play.
READ MORE: ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider Says She Was Robbed Of Her ID, Credit Cards And Phone
Past contestants to also hold the honour include Ken Jennings ($2,520,700), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Matt Amodio ($1,518,601).