Amy Schneider is continuing her winning streak on “Jeopardy!” in a big way.

On Friday’s episode, engineering manager brought in her 28th win with her total winnings reaching $1,019,001.

“It feels amazing, it feels strange,” Schneider said in a statement. “It’s not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name.”

Amy Schneider. Photo: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

She is the fourth person in the show’s history to earn over $1 million in a non-tournament play.

Past contestants to also hold the honour include Ken Jennings ($2,520,700), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Matt Amodio ($1,518,601).