Prince William and Kate Middleton are saying goodbye to their longtime chief executive Jason Knauf.

After announcing his departure last May, Knauf’s role has now ended.

Knauf joined the household in 2015 as communications secretary, later working as senior advisor. He later became CEO of the Royal Foundation.

“Serving as Communications Secretary and then Foundation CEO has been the privilege of my career,” Kanuf wrote on Linkedin. “We’ve built powerful platforms like Heads Together, The Earthshot Prize, and the Centre for Early Childhood. I’ve travelled to 36 countries and to every corner of the U.K. And I’ve made amazing new friends along the way.”

“I’ve been so proud to support the unique, optimistic leadership of The Duke and Duchess during a period where we’ve confronted a pandemic, the climate crisis, a seismic shift in our attitudes to mental health, and so much more,” he added.

Jason Knauf. Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Knauf is leaving to join his husband in India on a diplomatic posting.

When it was first announced Knauf was exiting, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a statement, reading, “Jason has been an integral part of our team since 2015. We are immensely grateful for his hard work and commitment, both at The Royal Foundation and previously as our Communications Secretary. Since taking over as Chief Executive, Jason has driven positive change, making our vision for our charitable work and the causes that matter most to us a reality. We are sad to see him go but wish him all the very best in his future career.”

Knauf has recently been in the headlines for attempting to help the Mail on Sunday’s publisher in their hopes to overturn the decision made against them in Meghan Markle’s copyright suit. However, the correspondence he provided between himself and the Duchess of Sussex was not sufficient enough and Meghan was once again declared victorious.