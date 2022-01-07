Taylor Swift has just broken a record that’s been held for years by Shania Twain — and the “That Don’t Impress Me Much” singer couldn’t be happier about it.

On Jan. 7, Billboard reported that Swift’s various albums have now spent a combined 99 weeks at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart, setting a new record as the female artist to spend the most weeks atop that chart.

The previous record had been held by Twain, whose albums spent 97 weeks in the top spot on the Top Country Albums chart.

READ MORE: Shania Twain Reacts To Taylor Swift’s ‘Mama Said’ TikTok, Honours ‘Trailblazer’ Dolly Parton

Twain responded to being overtaken by Swift, offering congratulations via Twitter.

“Let’s Go Girls!!!! Proud of you,” wrote Twain in her tweet, tagging Swift.

“Historical records are meant to be made and then broken,” Twain continued. “The baton is meant to be passed on to new generations.”

Let’s Go Girls!!!! Proud of you @taylorswift13. Historical records are meant to be made and then broken. The baton is meant to be passed on to new generations. Unstoppable young female country artists are 🔥 inspite of the hurdles ✊ #trailblazers https://t.co/SZORYzSay6 — Shania Twain 💎 (@ShaniaTwain) January 6, 2022

As Billboard pointed out, Swift may be the female artist with the most weeks at No. 1, but she still has a way to go in order to beat the all-time record.

That record is currently held by Garth Brooks, whose albums have spent a jaw-dropping 169 weeks at the top spot. Following Brooks is Alabama with 125 weeks at No. 1, and Willie Nelson with 106.