Sarah Jessica Parker - And Just Like That...

Numerous actors who appeared in “Sex and the City” have returned for the HBO Max revival “And Just Like That…”, but one supporting actor who’s back is playing an entirely different character than he did in the original.

One of the many subplots in “And Just Like That…” involves Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) budding friendship with her realtor, Seema Patel, played by Sarita Choudhury.

In a recent episode, Carrie joins Seema to celebrate Diwali, and meets her parents, played by Ajay Mehta and Madhur Jaffrey.

HBO Max

One sharp-eyed viewer with an excellent memory recalled this new episode wasn’t the first for Mehta, who had also made a memorable appearance in the original “SATC”.

Posting via the Every Outfit on SATC Instagram account, the viewer noted that Mehta also appeared as a busboy in an Indian restaurant who shared a sweet moment with Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) after she’s stood up on a date.

“And just like that… I realized that the busboy that Samantha kissed in S2/EP4 is now Seema’s dad,” wrote the viewer.

In addition to Mehta’s return, that particular episode also marked the directorial debut of Cynthia Nixon, who’s reprising her role as Miranda Hobbes in “And Just Like That…”.

Parker took to social media to offer congratulations to her co-star stepping behind the camera, declaring that Nixon “did a beautiful job! We are so proud.”