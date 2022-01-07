Click to share this via email

Jennifer Aniston is remembering the late Peter Bogdanovich in her own way.

The actress shared a loving tribute to the director in her Instagram stories.

Aniston wrote: “Remembering Peter 🙏” in one image and “Grateful for his presence, and for his laughter 🥰” on an image of herself hugging Owen Wilson and chatting with the director on the set of “She’s Funny That Way”.

The two worked together on the 2014 film which earned the actress a Jupiter Award nomination.

Bogdanovich died on Jan. 6 of natural causes in his Los Angeles home.