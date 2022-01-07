Jennifer Aniston is remembering the late Peter Bogdanovich in her own way.

The actress shared a loving tribute to the director in her Instagram stories.

Aniston wrote: “Remembering Peter 🙏” in one image and “Grateful for his presence, and for his laughter 🥰” on an image of herself hugging Owen Wilson and chatting with the director on the set of “She’s Funny That Way”.

Peter Bogdanovich, Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson – Photo: Instagram/@JenniferAniston

The two worked together on the 2014 film which earned the actress a Jupiter Award nomination.

Bogdanovich died on Jan. 6 of natural causes in his Los Angeles home.

