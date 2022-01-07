Princess Beatrice and husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi are getting in some fun in the snow.

The parents of two jetted off to the Swiss ski resort Verbier for the New Year, where the property developer shared a look at the stunning scenery with his Instagram followers as they continue to enjoy their break.

The two rang in the New Year abroad with their daughter Sienna, 3 months, and son Christopher Woolf (Wolfie), 6, who Mozzi welcomed in a past relationship.

Also along for the fun was Beatrice’s mom Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York, sister Princess Eugenie, her husband, Jack Brooksbank and their son, August.

It was the first time the sisters were able to bring their babies on a big family trip since they were born during the pandemic.

The family was spotted walking through the town one night.

“We are on a family holiday,” Sarah told one person when approached on the street, via DailyMail.

Sarah, Duchess Of York, With Her Daughters, Princess Beatrice And Princess Eugenie — Photo: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The Yorks frequently visit Verbier with Sarah and Prince Andrew owning Chalet Helora and had been photographed many times there in their childhood. However, it is reported the home was sold for £18.6 million ($31 million CAD) last year.

The seven bedroom chalet has sweeping views, an indoor swimming pool, a sun terrace and a private chef. It is unclear where the family is staying during their most recent trip.