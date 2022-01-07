Tori Spelling is the latest celeb to reveal she has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Jan. 7, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum took to Instagram to share the news with her 1.6 million followers, revealing that her “entire family” has also contracted the virus.

“I share a lot on social media but this is one thing I didn’t want to share…” began Spelling, who shares five children with husband Dean McDermott.

“But, at this point people are getting frustrated not getting responses personally and business wise from me and wondering why I’m MIA so I finally decided to share,” she continued.

“Our entire family has COVID. Yes, every single member got it. We all have varying degrees of symptoms. I was last to be symptomatic,” she added, admitting she was “praying it was just a bad winter cold. But it wasn’t.”

Spelling also lamented being too ill to effectively care for her children. “Nothing is worse than wanting to care for your little ones but feeling so sick you can barely function yourself. I feel useless as a parent. Devastated. A mom is supposed to take care of their kiddos when sick. That’s how it works,” she wrote.

“But, we are all getting thru this together. I know we aren’t alone. So many are going thru this as well. Have gone they thru this. And, will go thru this. Thank you to my friend Chrissy @goodcarmacree who immediately dropped a care package of vitamins at our front door when she heard. So grateful to you! And, if I’m not responding please understand. Give me some time. We are right in the thick of it. For reference : This post took 45 min of starting and stopping to write. 😷#covidsucks,” Spelling concluded.

While Spelling didn’t mention her husband by name, she was presumably including him when she noted her “entire family” was sick.

On New Year’s Eve, Spelling shared a photo of herself and her children, pre-COVID, at the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa, while McDermott posted a video explaining he was home sick, suffering from what he described as “pneumonia.”