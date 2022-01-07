Thursday, Jan. 6 marked one year since the American Insurrection, when thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” could not let that shameful anniversary pass unnoticed, and offered his unique take in a parody of hit Broadway musical “Rent”.

The parody — titled “Abhor-Rent” — mashed up footage from the Capitol riots with new lyrics to the song “Seasons of Love”, noting it’s been “525,600 minutes, 365 days since feces were smeared,” continuing, “12,000 self-incriminating Instagram pictures. One Viking shaman doing three-and-a-half years.”

Accompanying more footage from Jan. 6, the song added, “Deflectors. Infectors. This guy tried to steal a lectern. Stupid flags. Huge douchebags, and this a**wipe’s shoe. 727 insurrectionists arrested. Who else should be jailed for this unsuccessful coup?”

As a photo of Trump flashed on screen, the song answered the question: “How about this bum? He’s a traitorous scum… like Mussolini but dumb.”

Colbert and his writers saved some scorn for some of the other Republican politicians who tried to derail the official counting of the votes on that day, spotlighting Senator Ted Cruz as one of the “147 treasonous dimwits,” but singling out that he “really cannot pull off a beard. Is that a dead skunk?”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.