Nina Dobrev is ready for bikini weather.

The star shared her “version of a meltdown” on Instagram.

In the clip, Dobrev fell back into the deep snow wearing a snowsuit only to pop back up in a red bikini.

Dobrev is with boyfriend Shaun White at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix of Snowboard and Freeski in Mammoth Mountain, California which is the final Olympic qualifying event. White is getting ready for the Beijing Olympics which will be his last.

“I haven’t really said this too much, so it’s going to feel weird coming out of my mouth — but this is, I think, my last run,” the pro snowboarder told NBC’s Craig Melvin in an interview last month.

Double checking that he heard correctly, Melvin asked, “No matter what, this is it?”

White, 35, confirmed, “I think so, yeah.”

White and Dobrev have been together since March 2020.