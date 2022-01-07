A second co-host on “The View” has tested positive within the last week.

On Friday while filming remotely, Ana Navarro revealed she has COVID-19.

“I am now positive for COVID,” she said. “I’m feeling no symptoms, I’m feeling pretty good so far, I hope this stays. I did what the CDC recommended — the minute I felt a little bit of a tickle in my throat, I assumed I had it. I’ve been isolating with my dog and my box of Kleenex.”

Navarro added, “I’m doing pretty good so I hope that people stay safe and follow the CDC guidelines.”

.@ananavarro shares that she has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and says she is "feeling pretty good so far": "I did what the CDC recommended — the minute I felt a little bit of a tickle in my throat, I assumed I had it and I've been isolating." pic.twitter.com/noPa44azzj — The View (@TheView) January 7, 2022

“You look good. You put yourself together really well today, I must say. And keep away from your husband, alright?” Joy Behar recommended.

Earlier this week, Whoopi Goldberg tested positive. The show then went into filming remotely. Sarah Haines also took a break earlier this week after family members tested positive.