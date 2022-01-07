Ben Affleck’s experience working on “Justice League” was “bad.”

Affleck reflected on filming the movie with Joss Whedon after Zack Snyder had to step away for personal reasons.

READ MORE: Ray Fisher Gets Candid About Joss Whedon And Warner Bros. Actions On ‘Justice League’: ‘I Don’t Think They Should Be In Charge’

“It was really ‘Justice League’ that was the nadir for me. That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being away too much, the competing agendas and then Zack [Snyder]’s personal tragedy and the reshooting,” he told the Los Angeles Times.

“It just was the worst experience,” Affleck said. “It was awful. It was everything that I didn’t like about this. That became the moment where I said, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’ It’s not even about, like, ‘Justice League’ was so bad. Because it could have been anything.”

READ MORE: Ben Affleck Had ‘Fun’ Reprising Batman In ‘The Flash’ Despite ‘Difficult’ Time Making ‘Justice League’

But Affleck will have one more run as Batman along with fellow Batman alum Michael Keaton as they once again become the Caped Crusader opposite Ezra Miller in “The Flash” out on Nov. 4.

Then of course there is Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson out on March 4.