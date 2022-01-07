Kevin Hart is swimming with the sharks.

The comedian stepped into “Shark Tank” to fill in for Daymond John and Robert Herjavec during Friday’s episode where he listened to pitches of hopeful entrepreneurs.

While Kevin O’Leary is rarely rattled, Hart gave him a run for his money.

There may be two Kevins in the Tank tonight, but there is only ONE Mr. Wonderful. We're just getting started! #SharkTank — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) January 8, 2022

“We’ve got the rookie Kevin here, right?” O’Leary said at one point. “Now look, he’s rough. He’s rough around the edges. But thank goodness Mr. Wonderful here is going to get his feathers just looking beautiful so he can start doing deals.”

The man, the myth, the hart. We love hearing @KevinHart4real's story! Catch him in the tank tomorrow at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/brsuDOYE41 — Shark Tank (@ABCSharkTank) January 6, 2022

Is the tank big enough for two Kevins? Find out Friday in the battle you've been waiting for:💥 KEVIN V. KEVIN 💥 at 8/7c on ABC, and stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/hQWaUw8drr — Shark Tank (@ABCSharkTank) January 5, 2022

Hart quipped back, “The beauty in business is knowledge. What you need to gain is knowledge based off of those who have opened doors for you. Kevin has opened amazing doors. But guess what? You get older. And as you get older, you start to slip up here and there. And what is my job? My job is to pick up here.”

Hart runs Hartbeat Ventures, a venture capital firm where he aims to open doors for minority groups.