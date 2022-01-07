Kelly Ripa is on Team Cher.

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host admitted on Friday’s show that like Cher, she plans on never letting her grey hair show.

“During the early days of the pandemic, I had embraced my grey hair privately while publicly I was using brown eyeshadow to paint my roots some shade that wasn’t Santa Clause white,” Ripa told co-host Ryan Seacrest.

“But in real life, I go, ‘Oh, I look great with grey hair, you can barely tell,'” she joked as per People.

Cher recently made the same comments in an interview with the outlet.

“[Going grey] is fine for other girls,” the Oscar-winning actress and singer said. “I’m just not doing it!”

“Cher was saying that grey hair is not for her. She is not caving in, she doesn’t care about the trend — you know, people are embracing their gray hair all over the place. Everybody’s embracing their gray hair,” Ripa continued.

“I need to dye my hair,” she said, but noted that all the power to other women who like their grey hair.

“I think certain people look great with their grey hair,” Ripa concluded. “I think it depends on the person. I really do.”