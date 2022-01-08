Sinéad O’Connor is mourning the death of son Shane O’Connor at age 17, two days after he was reported missing.

According to a report in The Guardian, Dublin police confirmed news of the teenager’s death on Saturday, Jan. 8.

“Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday 7 January 2022, a missing person appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down,” a Gardai spokesperson told the Irish Mirror.

READ MORE: Sinéad O’Connor Pens Open Letter To Prince Harry About Mental Heath: ‘A Lot Of Us Appreciate What You’re Doing’

The singer shared the sad news on social media, writing that her son had “decided to end his earthly struggle,” and asked that “no one follow his example.”

My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace: — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 8, 2022

The tragic news followed several frantic messages that O’Connor left for her son on Twitter since he went missing after last being seen on Jan. 6.

“This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it’s not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me. Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a Gardai station. If you are with Shane please call the Gardai for his safety,” she wrote in a tweet directed to her son.

This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it’s not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me. Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a Gardai station. If you are with Shane please call the Gardai for his safety. pic.twitter.com/uJWuSJ1bRJ — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 6, 2022

She continued by tweeting, “Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing. My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital.”

O’Connor also chastised the hospital where her son had allegedly been under supervision after “two severe suicide attempts” previously.

Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing. My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital. — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 6, 2022

I want to know why Lynn Ward at Taillight hospital who were supposed to have HCA’s supervise my child 24/7 have managed to let him out of their grasp this morning when 7 days ago he made two severe suicide attempts. — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 6, 2022

Like, how has a seventeen year old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hosptial’s Lynn Ward been able to go missing??? Hospital of course so far refusing to take any responsibility. Anything happens to my son on their watch? Lawsuits. — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 6, 2022

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.